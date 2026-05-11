Seraya Partners Releases Whitepaper on Asia’s Next Infrastructure Cycle Amid Rising Energy and AI Demand

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 May 2026 – Seraya Partners, an Asia-based independent private equity fund for next-generation infrastructure investing, released its latest whitepaper, “The High Energy Convergence,” examining how accelerating AI adoption, energy market volatility, and power infrastructure constraints are reshaping the next phase of infrastructure investing across Asia-Pacific.

The report comes amid continued disruptions in global energy markets and persistent oil price volatility, with Asia emerging as one of the regions most exposed to energy security and power supply challenges. As countries diversify energy supply, localize critical infrastructure, and accelerate alternative energy strategies, the report argues that deliverable power is becoming the primary bottleneck for infrastructure growth across the region.

According to the report:

Asia-Pacific data center capacity is projected to grow from approximately 32 GW in 2025 to 57 GW by 2030, with AI workloads expected to drive the majority of incremental demand

Approximately US$2 trillion in energy transition investment may be required by 2030 to support rising digital and electrification demand

Large-scale AI facilities are increasingly requiring approximately 100 MW or more of power capacity, accelerating demand for integrated digital and energy infrastructure solutions

Grid access and interconnection timelines are increasingly determining where infrastructure can be built and scaled across Asia

“As digital infrastructure scales, the constraint is no longer just capacity, but access to deliverable power,” said James Chern. “AI-driven demand and power constraints are converging to reshape Asia’s next infrastructure cycle. This is creating a structural shift toward more integrated digital and energy infrastructure solutions across the region.”

The whitepaper highlights several themes shaping Asia’s infrastructure landscape, including:

The growing importance of grid access, interconnection timelines, and energy security in determining where infrastructure can be developed

The rise of integrated digital-energy infrastructure models, including data centers paired with distributed energy, battery storage, and long-term power solutions

Increasing investment opportunities across connectivity infrastructure, subsea cables, renewable energy integration, and energy efficiency solutions

The growing divergence between markets with sufficient infrastructure readiness and those facing structural constraints around land, power, and permitting

The report also examines how current energy market volatility is already influencing infrastructure deployment, capital allocation, and investment priorities across Asia, particularly in sectors tied to digital infrastructure, connectivity, distributed energy, and energy resilience.

The full report, “The High Energy Convergence,” is now available here.

https://www.serayapartners.com/

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