Toddler dies after vehicle incident at Canterbury property

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

A toddler has died after an incident involving a vehicle in Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to a property near Lake Ellesmere-Te Waihora about 8.30am Saturday.

Senior Sergeant Craig Ellison earlier said one person had died following an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the private property.

RNZ understands a child aged under two years old died.

Ellison said residents could expect to see police presence in the area as staff work at the scene.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand