Investigation into sex attack complaint involving international footballer

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Source: Radio New Zealand

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Police are investigating a complaint of a sex attack in an Auckland hotel linked to a visiting international footballer in March.

The NZ Herald reports the case involved a player from the Cape Verde football team during a four-team FIFA series, also involving New Zealand, Finland and Chile.

“Police can confirm an allegation is under investigation, reported to us on 10 April 2026 in central Auckland,” a police spokesperson told RNZ.

“We are unable to comment further at this time.”

RNZ has also approached NZ Football for comment.

The tournament from March 27-30 was part of the All Whites’ build-up towards next month’s FIFA World Cup in North America. The home side lost 2-0 to Finland, but beat Chile 4-1.

Ranked 69th in the world, Cape Verde have qualified for the World Cup as one of nine African teams, after winning a group that included Cameroon, Libya, Angola, Mauritius and Eswatini (formerly Swaziland).

They will be based in Tampa, Florida, and will contest a pool featuring Spain, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

During their visit to New Zealand, they lost 4-2 to Chile and drew 1-1 with Finland, both games at Auckland’s Eden Park.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand