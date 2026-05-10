Live: Wellington Phoenix v Brisbane Roar A-League women’s semi-final

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Follow all the A-League action, as Wellington Phoenix take on Brisbane Roar at Porirua Park for the second leg of their women’s semifinal.

The Phoenix will need to overcome a one-goal deficit, if they hope to progress to the final.

They return home to Porirua for Saturday’s return leg, [https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/sport/594111/wellington-phoenix-women-fall-behind-brisbane-roar-in-home-and-away-a-league-semis trailing Brisbane Roar 2-1, after their opening encounter across the Tasman.

Kickoff is 2.30pm.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand