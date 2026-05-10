Cancer treatment closer to home for West Aucklanders

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Source: New Zealand Government

West Aucklanders receiving cancer treatment will soon be able to receive care closer to home, with a new community-based infusion service opening in Henderson on Monday, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“This is the first community-based cancer infusion centre in West Auckland, enabling more patients to receive treatment closer to home and reducing the need to travel to Auckland City Hospital,” Mr Brown says.

“Until recently, people in West Auckland have had to travel into the city for cancer infusions, adding stress and disruption for patients and their families at an already difficult time.

“Being able to receive treatment closer to home means less travel, less money spent on fuel, and the ability to stay more connected to family and loved ones during a challenging time.“

The service will be delivered by Health New Zealand at Te Whānau o Waipareira’s Whānau Centre in Henderson. It will operate five days a week, with four treatment chairs supporting around 45 to 50 patients each week.

“This new centre builds on the infusion service opened at Waitākere Hospital last month and helps strengthen local cancer care options for West Auckland patients.”

Both services sit within a wider shift toward delivering more cancer treatment in community settings, allowing more New Zealanders to receive care closer to home.

“Around 13,000 additional cancer infusions are expected to be delivered in 2025/26 – a 12 per cent increase on previous volumes. To support growing demand, we are delivering 14 new infusion centres and expanding a further 14 sites across the country.

“A $210 million investment through Budget 2024 is supporting this expansion, including facility upgrades, new equipment, and workforce growth needed to deliver more treatments following Pharmac’s $604 million funding boost.

“This is about putting patients at the centre of care and making it easier for people to access treatment in their own communities.

“For West Auckland families, this new Henderson centre means cancer treatment can happen in a familiar community setting, closer to home and closer to the people supporting them through their care.”

MIL OSI