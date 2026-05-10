Appeal for information after robbery, Dinsdale

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Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson:

One person is in custody after a serious incident at a Dinsdale premises last night.

Emergency services were called to the Tuhikaramea Road address about 9.45pm after reports of a group of people entering the premises and demanding cash and personal items.

Two people were seriously injured and were transported to hospital.

A 17-year-old was arrested and will appear before the Youth Court in due course.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the other parties involved.

Police would like to hear from anyone they have not yet spoken to who might have information about the incident or those involved.

If you can help, please use our 105 service and quote event number P066342673.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI