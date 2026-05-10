Two seriously hurt in Hamilton robbery

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

Police are appealing for more information after a robbery in Hamilton.

They were called to Tuhikaramea Road in the suburb of Dinsdale on Saturday night, after a report that a group of people had broken in.

The group demanded cash and other personal items.

Two people were then transported to hospital in a serious condition.

A 17-year-old was arrested and will soon appear before the Youth Court.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the other parties involved.

Police would like to hear from anyone they had not yet spoken to who might have information about the incident or those involved.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand