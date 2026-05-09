Pedestrian dies after incident near Lake Ellesmere

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

A pedestrian has died, after an incident involving a vehicle at a property near Lake Ellesmere-Te Waihora in Canterbury, police say.

The person died at private property on Pohau Road, Senior Sergeant Craig Ellison said.

Emergency services were alerted about 8.30am Saturday.

Ellison said police would have an increased presence in the area, as staff worked at the scene.

Police said earlier on Saturday a woman pedestrian had died after being hit by a vehicle on Friday on a Wellington motorway.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand