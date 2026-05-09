Fire spreads through second floor of Orewa house

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Richard Tindiller

Fire investigators are working to find the cause of a house fire in Orewa overnight.

Fire crews were called to the two-storey home on the Hibiscus Coast Highway just after midnight Saturday morning, where flames had spread through the second floor.

Fire and Emergency NZ said there were no injuries and everyone was accounted for.

Police assisted FENZ at the scene.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand