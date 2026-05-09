Whitney Hansen’s humour helps drive Black Ferns reset after Rugby World Cup pain

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Marty Melville

Test rugby is serious business, but that doesn’t stop new Black Ferns coach Whitney Hansen cracking a joke or two in the sheds, before sending her side to battle.

Hansen has brought a more grounded, humorous approach to the Black Ferns pre-test pep talks. War analogies and red-faced tirades have been replaced with jokes and games.

Skipper Kennedy Tukuafu said the approach was refreshing.

“She is so funny, honestly. At first, I was a bit unsure, because she would come into our meeting and crack a joke, and I’m, like, ‘We’re about to go into combat’, but I’m used to it and everybody is on the same page.

“We can have a laugh, but we can turn into gameface, game mode. She’s very clear with what she wants and she just makes you feel like you belong there.

“It’s a privilege to be a part of.”

After falling short at last year’s World Cup, Tukuafu said the rebuild had begun.

“We are growing something great,” she said. “We’ve got some awesome coaches who are really aligned.

“They’re very clear about their expectations of us and where we’re going. I love that our philosophy is just feel and react.

“It allows us to build our rugby instincts – ‘don’t think, just do’ – and I’m excited for where we’re going.”

While the demons of that World Cup are still fresh in the minds, they were largely buried by last month’s avenging victory over Canada, who beat them in the tournament semifinal.

“For me, it’s always going to sting, but it was nice to get that win,” Tukuafu said. “I think the biggest thing about that win was that, when the final whistle went, we all just came together and it wasn’t a huge celebration.

“It was just, ‘Yeah, that’s what we’re capable of. This is what it feels like. This is where we should be’.

“We went back to the changingroom, all low key. Our team is very unique, but I love it.”

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The attention now shifts to Super Rugby Aupiki and Tukuafu said the new season structure had the Ferns coming in firing.

“For us who got to go away and play some rugby, we’re just ready to get back into it, and I can just tell that the girls that didn’t come away are over the training routine and want to play some rugby.

“We’re excited to go.”

She said it was important to put international duties to the side for Aupiki.

“It’s about parking it, because if we focus on Black Ferns, we’re not putting all our effort into the girls next to us. I know it can be a challenge.

“You want to play well so you can make it to the next level, but for me, it’s about playing well, so we’re all connected to win that competition. It’s more important for me to be connected as one here, instead of trying to get myself ahead.”

With the game continuing to grow, including a record attendance for last year’s rugby World Cup final at Twickenham, Tukuafu hoped to see this translate into bigger crowds and more bumper match-day atmospheres.

“There’s definitely more bums on seats for us, but I would love to see more.

“I think, too, my husband plays in France. Seeing those fans and that atmosphere, if we could mimic something like that, have chants and songs and merchandise, I think that would be cool.

“I think that would be a good way to grow some more.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand