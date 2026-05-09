Olive industry confident despite closure of Wairarapa producer

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Pixabay

Olives New Zealand is confident growers and olive oil supply will not be significantly affected by the collapse of Wairarapa producer The Olive Press, despite concerns the closure marks the end of an era for the region.

The family-owned company confirmed this week it had gone into liquidation after 27 years in business.

Executive officer Emma Glover told RNZ the wider olive industry had enough capacity to absorb the work previously handled by The Olive Press.

“The Olive Press managed groves, and they harvested and pressed for different growers within the Wairarapa, but we are a national industry and there is capacity within the service providers of the industry to be able to pick up the work or the groves that have been left,” she said.

Glover said, although the liquidation was disappointing, the industry remained strong and collaborative ahead of the upcoming harvest season.

“We’ve got a pretty strong industry, and there’s a lot of support within the growers and the providers, and I think that much as it’s not ideal for anyone to go into liquidation, we are confident that even with a season only a week or so away from kicking off, that we can work through it and everyone’s coming together and working together well.”

She said New Zealand extra virgin olive oil continued to occupy a strong niche premium market.

South Wairarapa mayor Dame Fran Wilde said the closure was still a significant loss for the region.

“This is disappointing for Wairarapa,” Wilde told RNZ, adding she hoped local growers would still be able to have their olives processed locally through the region’s remaining operators.

The Olive Press announced its closure this week, saying difficult economic conditions and a lack of investor interest had forced the business to shut down after nearly three decades.

Director Rod Lingard said shareholders were devastated to leave the industry in such circumstances.

“The company’s shareholders are devastated to be leaving the industry in such a manner after 27 years, but can do no more,” he said. “We have to accept it’s time for our two families to move on.”

Lingard also criticised the state of the industry, claiming there had been insufficient strategic support and investment.

Lingard said The Olive Press had attempted to revitalise the industry, but failed to attract investors.

He also criticised industry governance and the withdrawal of government research funding, saying it had discouraged investment, despite New Zealand olive oil’s reputation internationally.

“Our former growers face a disheartening choice – they either sell their premium quality fruit to another commercial processor or distributor outside the region, or they simply leave the olives on the tree,” he said.

The company described itself as the country’s only registered wholesaler of certified premium olive oils and warned local food service customers could increasingly rely on imported products.

Liquidators from BDO chartered accountants are now seeking expressions of interest in the company’s assets.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand