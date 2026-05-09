Hurricanes too strong and fast for Moana Pasifika

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Brett Phibbs / www.photosport.nz

A quartet of tries to winger Josh Moorby has helped the Hurricanes to a strong 50-17 win over Moana Pasifika at a sodden North Harbour Stadium.

While fellow wing Fehi Fineanganofo has been grabbing the headlines this Super Rugby Pacific season, Moorby has also been potent on the right wing, none more so than this match.

He scored tries in the 11th, 22nd, 52nd and 69th minutes, while Fineanganofo missed out this time. He still needs two tries to set a new Super Rugby record of 17 tries.

The scoreline was tough on Moana Pasifika, who were trying for their second win of the season before their likely departure from the competition.

They gave it their all, restricting the Hurricanes to a halftime score of 19-5, but couldn’t stop the Canes in the second half.

They never stopped trying, with winger Tuna Tuitama providing their highlight with a try double.

The victory sees the Hurricanes maintain their competition lead, with nine wins in 11 matches.

The Hurricanes play the third-placed Blues next weekend, while Moana have a bye.

See how the game unfolded here.

Moana Pasifika: 1. Malakai Hala-Ngatai, 2. Millennium Sanerivi, 3. Atu Moli, 4. Allan Craig, 5. Veikoso Poloniati, 6. Miracle Faiilagi (c), 7. Semisi Paea, 8. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, 9. Augustine Pulu, 10. William Havili, 11. Tuna Tuitama, 12. Faletoi Peni, 13. Solomon Alaimalo, 14. Israel Leota, 15. Glen Vaihu.

Bench: Mamoru Harada, Abraham Pole, Lolani Faleva, Jimmy Tupou, Sam Tuitupou Ah-Hing, Siaosi Nginingini, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Tevita Latu.

Hurricanes: 1. Pouri Rakete-Stones, 2. Vernon Bason, 3. Pasilio Tosi, 4. Caleb Delany, 5. Isaia Walker-Leawere, 6. Brad Shields, 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi (c), 8. Brayden Iose, 9. Ereatara Enari, 10. Lucas Cashmore, 11. Fehi Fineanganofo, 12. Jone Rova, 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Josh Moorby, 15. Callum Harkin.

Bench: Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia, Siale Lauaki, Hugo Plummer, Devan Flanders, Jordi Viljoen, Bailyn Sullivan, Kini Naholo.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand