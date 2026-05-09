Woman hit by car on Wellington highway has died

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/Marika Khabazi

A woman hit by a car on a Wellington highway after an initial minor crash has died, police say.

The crash at Horokiwi, reported to police just before 6:30pm Friday, caused major traffic disruptions as State Highway 2 between Wellington and Lower Hutt was closed while emergency services worked at the scene, with drivers last night advised to detour to Porirua and then on to State Highway 58.

“Indications are that the woman had exited her vehicle after a minor crash, and was then struck by another vehicle,” police said in a statement on Saturday morning.

“Immediate medical assistance was provided, however sadly, she was unable to be revived.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand