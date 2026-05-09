Netball: Mystics build mid-season momentum after holding-off desperate Pulse

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Marty Melville / Photosport

The Mystics have held off a desperate Pulse in Porirua, beating the home side 55-47, to record their first back-to-back wins of the ANZ Premiership season.

The Pulse have been a consistent ANZ Premiership contender, having only missed the play-offs once in nine years of the competition.

But the Pulse came into the game with just one win after four rounds, knowing a loss to the Mystics could just about end their play-off hopes.

The highly fancied Mystics had a slow start to the season but were coming off a 52-43 win over the table-topping Tactix, and now sit second on the ladder.

The Mystics got off to a fast start. Pulse import shooter Ine-Marí Venter managed just two goals, before she was subbed off after seven minutes in favour of Khiarna Williams.

The Pulse managed to steady the ship, to trail by three after the first quarter.

Pulse wing defence Ainsleyana Puleiata played with conviction throughout, picking intercepts off Peta Toeava, who copped a warning for not pulling out of a contest in the second quarter.

The Pulse won the second quarter, to trail by just one goal at half-time.

Mystics coach Tia Winikerei continued to tinker with her line-up throughout.

The Mystics had the better of the third quarter to lead 42-38 heading into the final period.

Marty Melville / www.photosport.nz

In the final quarter the Mystics’ defenders, led by Catherine Hall, started turning over the ball more regularly.

Hall had to come off the court with a few minutes left with what looked like a sore ankle, having collided with the post.

Pulse co-captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio had her best game of the season, sinking 26 goals from goal attack, but the former Silver Ferns captain needed more support.

Young Mystics goal shoot Sophia Lafaiali’i did a good job anchoring the shooting end in her 45 minutes on court to put up 34 shots.

Mystics stalwart Tayla Earle brought up her 100th ANZ Premiership match.

Steel continue to build momentum

Photosport

Earlier, the Southern Steel won their fourth ANZ Premiership game in a row, beating the winless Magic 61-48 in Tauranga.

The Steel have not won the domestic title since 2018 and have not featured in the play-offs since 2021, but are looking strong at the half-way mark of the season.

The southerners have not dropped a game since losing their season opener and now sit at the top of the ladder.

Steel shooter Aliyah Dunn showed no signs of a calf injury that saw her leave the court in the dying minutes of their previous game.

The shooting partnership between Georgia Heffernan and Dunn has gone up another level this year. At goal attack Heffernan contributed with a handy 15 goals.

In 53 minutes on court, Dunn top-scored with 40 goals, missing just one shot.

In contrast, the Magic were without their most experienced shooter Saviour Tui for a second week, due to injury.

Marty Melville / www.photosport.nz

Magic coach Mary-Jane Araroa started with Kate Taylor and Sarah Guiney in the shooting circle. The 2025 Youth World Cup team-mates more than held their own in the first quarter and the scores were tied 14-all at the first break.

But in what felt like an inevitable shift, the Steel started playing more clinical netball and the Magic found it hard to slow them down.

The Steel led 31-23 at half-time, and won the next two quarters.

Having only played a few minutes so far in her first year of the ANZ Premiership, Guiney showed a lot of promise in nearly a full game at goal attack.

Guiney nailed back-to-back super shots near the end of the third quarter, but the Steel held a healthy 49-38 lead going into the final spell.

Taylor, playing a full game at goal shoot was solid, scoring 34 goals at 92 percent accuracy.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand