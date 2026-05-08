Xero founder Sir Rod Drury returns New Zealander of the Year award amid misconduct claims

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Source: Radio New Zealand

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Xero founder Sir Rod Drury has returned his 2026 New Zealander of the Year award following claims of misconduct against former staff.

The initial complaint alleged misconduct when former Xero staffer Ally Naylor was a junior Xero employee in 2017.

Since then, two more women have come forward to Stuff, with allegations of unwanted contact.

The New Zealander of the Year Awards Office confirmed on Friday, Drury had returned his award.

“The New Zealander of the Year Awards exist to celebrate those whose contributions strengthen Aotearoa New Zealand and reflect the values of leadership, service, integrity and respect for others,” it said.

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“Any matter that undermines or calls into question those values is not consistent with the standards and expectations we hold for the awards programme.”

It said the award had been returned after discussions with Drury.

The 2026 award would not be re-awarded, the office said.

Drury previously released a response to Naylor’s complaints, labelling his relationship with Naylor as a “limited, consensual relationship”.

The accounting software company had launched a review into its handling of the allegations at the time.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand