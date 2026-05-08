Teens charged over security guard assault

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Source: New Zealand Police

Police have made two arrests over an alleged serious assault on a supermarket security guard late last month.

An investigation commenced after two offenders fled from a Papakura supermarket on Averill Street on 24 April.

Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Nelson, from Counties Manukau South CIB, says the security guard had intervened during a shoplifting taking place.

“Two offenders allegedly subjected the guard to an assault which required him to be taken to Middlemore Hospital for treatment,” she says.

This week, detectives executed search warrants in the search for the alleged offenders.

A 17-year-old female and a 15-year-old male have both been arrested and put before the Court.

Both have been charged with aggravated robbery, appearing before the Papakura District and Youth Courts.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nelson says two other young people have been referred to Youth Aid over the matter.

“No one should be subjected to violence or be assaulted in their place of work,” she says.

“We will continue to hold those offenders engaging in retail crime and violent offending to account.”

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

MIL OSI