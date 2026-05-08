Local News – Porirua Careers Expo a success

Source: Porirua City Council



More than 3000 people came through the doors at Te Rauparaha Arena this week to be inspired for further education or towards a career.

The third Careers Expo featured more than 80 stalls from the likes of Wellington Free Ambulance, TradeMe, NZ Defence Force and areas such as technology, health, beauty and the trades on Tuesday. It’s estimated 3200 adults and high school students from across Porirua and the region attended the event, co-organised by Council, Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira and other local community and Government organisations.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker said the welcoming environment and interactive, fun nature of it made checking out next steps for high schoolers a worthwhile experience.

“The Careers Expo is all about sparking a flame in our rangatahi. It’s a chance for them to discover careers and study pathways they never knew existed – opening doors to a future they might not have thought possible.”

Mayor Baker said the financial sponsors of the event, along with the organising team, ensured the expo was a success.