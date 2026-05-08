West Papua – Police reportedly shot seven students during civil unrest following graduation parade in Kobakma, Mamberamo Tengah Regency

6 May 2026 – On 5 May 2026, police officers opened fire at protesters and injured at least seven civilians with bullets (see photos and victim table below, source: independent HRDs), most of them senior high school students conducting a parade to celebrate their school graduation in Kobakma, Mamberamo Tengah Regency, Papua Pegunungan Province. The situation allegedly escalated after police officers attempted to stop the group over the display of the Morning Star flag. Spray-painting school uniforms with a Morning Star Symbol is a common practice across West Papua on graduation day. In other parts of West Papua such as Yahukimo, Lanny Jaya and Nabire, the student parades took place without being interfered by authorities (see photos below, source: independent HRD)
According to local sources, students had gathered to celebrate the announcement of their graduation results and marched through Kobakma town. When the procession reached the market area near Arege Road and the police station, police officers reportedly blocked the parade around 11:00 am. A verbal confrontation escalated into a scuffle. Residents who witnessed the incident reportedly objected to the police intervention, after which the situation became increasingly chaotic. Protesters began throwing stones at the police officers, who allegedly responded by firing shots and deploying tear gas to disperse the crowd.
Reports also indicate that at least one police officer sustained serious injuries during the unrest. Security personnel reportedly remained deployed at several strategic locations in Kobakma following the incident. The Deputy Regent of Mamberamo Tengah Regency was expected to meet police officials on 6 May 2026 at the Kobakma Police Station to discuss de-escalation and prevent further violence.
The Morning Star is a symbol of cultural identity for indigenous Papuans. Article 2 of the Papuan Special Autonomy Law (UU Otsus) acknowledges the use of a regional emblem as a symbol of cultural identity if the symbol is not used to compromise the sovereignty of Indonesia. However Indonesian authorities continue criminalising the use of the Morning Star on clothing and accessories. The Papuan independence movement promotes the Morning Star Flag as their National Flag.
Human rights analysis
The incident raises serious concerns regarding the necessity, legality and proportionality of the use of force by law enforcement officials. Even if authorities considered the display of the Morning Star flags unlawful under Indonesian law, the use of firearms against students and civilians requires strict scrutiny. Under international human rights standards, firearms may only be used when strictly unavoidable to protect life.
The incident also raises concerns regarding Indonesia’s obligations under the United Nations Human Rights Committee interpretation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), to which Indonesia is a State Party. The reported use of live ammunition against students and civilians during a public procession may constitute an interference with the rights to life, peaceful assembly and freedom of expression protected under Articles 6, 19 and 21 ICCPR. Even where authorities consider symbols such as the Morning Star flag to be politically sensitive or unlawful under domestic legislation, restrictions on expression and assembly must remain lawful, necessary and proportionate. Under Article 6 ICCPR, law enforcement officials have a heightened duty to protect life and must minimise harm during public order operations. The deployment of firearms in response to a student procession appears difficult to reconcile with the principle that lethal or potentially lethal force may only be used as a measure of last resort where strictly necessary to protect life from an imminent threat.
Furthermore, the reported shooting of minors and young civilians may amount to arbitrary deprivation of life or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment if excessive force was used. Indonesia is therefore under an obligation to conduct a prompt, effective, independent and impartial investigation capable of identifying those responsible and ensuring accountability and reparations for the victims.
Table of persons injured by bullets in Kobakma Town on 5 May 2026
|
No
|
Name
|
Age
|
Status, background
|
Additional info
|
1
|
Yali Elabi
|
18
|
Student, Kobakma State High School
|
Gunshot wound to right thigh; critical
|
2
|
Nita Sibak
|
20
|
Female student, Kobakma State High School
|
Gunshot wound to left hand
|
3
|
Sago Pugumis
|
17
|
Male student, from Broges Village, Kobakma District
|
Injured; hospitalised
|
4
|
Enius Wanimbo
|
22
|
Male student, from Kelila
|
Injured; hospitalised
|
5
|
Wajus Pagawak
|
24
|
Village youth, from Gimbis Village, Kobakma District
|
Injured; hospitalised
|
6
|
Abi Yikawa
|
24
|
Civilian, from Dakama Village, Bolakme District
|
Injured; hospitalised
|
7
|
Nius Wandikbo
|
19
|
Male, from Ilukwa
|
Injured; hospitalised
Protesters with gunshot wounds receive medical treatment at the Lukas Enembe Hospital in Mamberamo Tengah Regency, 5 May 2026
Detailed Case Data
Document ID: HRM-CAS-063-2026
Region: Indonesia > Highland Papua > Central Mamberamo > Kobagma
Total number of victims: 7
|
#
|
Number of Victims
|
Name, Details
|
Gender
|
Age
|
Group Affiliation
|
Violations
|
1.
|
1
|
Nita Sibak
|
female
|
20
|
Indigenous Peoples, Student
|
ill-treatment
|
2.
|
1
|
Yali Elabi
|
male
|
18
|
Indigenous Peoples, Student
|
ill-treatment
|
3.
|
1
|
Sago Pugumis
|
male
|
17
|
Indigenous Peoples, Student
|
ill-treatment
|
4.
|
1
|
Enius Wanimbo
|
male
|
22
|
Indigenous Peoples, Student
|
ill-treatment
|
5.
|
1
|
Wajus Pagawak
|
male
|
24
|
Indigenous Peoples, Student
|
ill-treatment
|
6.
|
1
|
Abi Yikawa
|
male
|
24
|
Indigenous Peoples, Student
|
ill-treatment
|
7.
|
1
|
Nius Wandikbo
|
19
|
Indigenous Peoples, Student
|
ill-treatment
Perpetrator: Republic Indonesia > Indonesian Security Forces > Indonesian Police > POLRES
Issues: indigenous peoples, security force violence
Related Cases:
KNPB again faces police obstruction in the Mamberamo Tengah Regency.
Students raise Morning Star Flag inside the university campus in Jayapura – Police react with warning shots, teargas, and mass arrests
Papuan student in Mataram was tortured for raising the Morning Star flag at the university campus
Military members accused of fatally torturing Papuan youth in Intan Jaya for wearing a t-shirt with Morning Star
Police seize Morning Star flags from Papuan students in Makassar
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A google translate.
Original Bahasa link
2) Seven high school learners in Mamberamo Central reportedly shot
May 7, 2026 in Lapago
Author: Larius Kogoya – Editor: Arjuna Pademme
Jayapura, Jubi – As many as seven learners of Kobakma State Senior Secondary or High School 1, Central Mamberamo District, Mountainous Papua were reportedly shot dead, Tuesday (5/6/2026).
Chairman of the Legal and Human Rights Department of the Evangelical Church in Indonesia (GIDI) Fr. Jimmy Koirewoa said, based on information gathered by his party the learners were allegedly shot when Mamberamo Tengah Police Station personnel fired warning shots, while side by side with learners who were conducting a graduation march.
According to him, at that time the students who were holding a march were stopped by the police, because some of the students were carrying the flag of Bintang Kejora. The police stance sparked a backlash from the learners, so both sides were sidelined.
In the course of that handling, the police apparatus allegedly carried out repressive actions that resulted in a number of learners sustaining gunshot wounds, especially in the leg area.
“The victims are currently receiving medical treatment at Lukas Enembe Hospital, Central Mamberamo,” said Fr Jimmy Koirewoa via a written message received in Jubi, Papua, Thursday (7/5/2026).
The victims were identified as Sago Pugumis (17), Wajus Pagawak (24), Enius Wanimbo (22), Nita Sibak (20), Abi Yikwa (24), Nius Wandikbo (19), and Yali Elabi (18).
“This incident shows there is excessive use of force in handling learner action which is civil in nature. The security apparatus is unprofessional and overly repressive to the point of releasing firing,” he urged.
According to him, there needs to be an independent, transparent, and accountable investigation in this case, to ensure justice for the victims as well as prevent the repetition of similar events in the future.
Meanwhile, Resor Police Chief or Central Mamberamo Police Chief, AKBP Muh. Mukabsi said, when the graduation announcement took place peacefully and orderly. Of the 67 students of Kobakma State High School 1, all passed 100 percent.
Following the announcement, the students conducted a convoy around Kobakma City, which later developed into a disturbance of public safety and order.
“The incident began when the convoy stopped in front of the Central Mamberamo Police Station and it appeared that there was a certain symbol waving in the crowd,” said AKBP Muh Mukabsi.
According to him, the Police personnel who were implementing security immediately made a persuasive approach. Asking learner to lower Kejora Star flag he carried. The police also appealed that they keep the situation conducive.
However, said Mamberamo Central Police Chief, the persuasive efforts were not beautified, so the situation escalated into an anarchist action.
Learners pelted police personnel with stones and sticks. Police then took decisive and measured action, in the form of a mass dispersal using tear gas as well as warning shots into the air.
“The mob then retreated, however some returned to continued action.Attacked personnel staying at Kobakma Police Post, as well as vandalism and looting of a number of stalls in Kobakma Central Market,” he said.
He said that Mamberamo Tengah Police together with the TNI immediately conducted security at vulnerable points as well as vital objects to prevent further escalation. Security apparatus also conducted patrols and reinforced security in the surrounding area.
“The situation evolved conducively after the police apparatus exercised coordination with the local government, community leaders, and religious leaders,” he uttered.
He said, as a result of the incident a number of people were reportedly injured, including police personnel. Additionally, service vehicles belonging to police as well as stalls at Kobakma Central Market were damaged.
“A flag and a number of other evidence items have been secured in the interest of further investigation. We appeal to the public to remain calm, not easily provoked. The current situation has been conducive and remain under surveillance by the security apparatus,” AKBP Muh Mukabsi said. (*)