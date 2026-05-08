West Papua – Police reportedly shot seven students during civil unrest following graduation parade in Kobakma, Mamberamo Tengah Regency

Source: Catherine Delahunty, for Human Rights Monitor. Region: Asia Pacific, West Papua.

6 May 2026 – On 5 May 2026, police officers opened fire at protesters and injured at least seven civilians with bullets (see photos and victim table below, source: independent HRDs), most of them senior high school students conducting a parade to celebrate their school graduation in Kobakma, Mamberamo Tengah Regency, Papua Pegunungan Province. The situation allegedly escalated after police officers attempted to stop the group over the display of the Morning Star flag. Spray-painting school uniforms with a Morning Star Symbol is a common practice across West Papua on graduation day. In other parts of West Papua such as Yahukimo, Lanny Jaya and Nabire, the student parades took place without being interfered by authorities (see photos below, source: independent HRD)

According to local sources, students had gathered to celebrate the announcement of their graduation results and marched through Kobakma town. When the procession reached the market area near Arege Road and the police station, police officers reportedly blocked the parade around 11:00 am. A verbal confrontation escalated into a scuffle. Residents who witnessed the incident reportedly objected to the police intervention, after which the situation became increasingly chaotic. Protesters began throwing stones at the police officers, who allegedly responded by firing shots and deploying tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Reports also indicate that at least one police officer sustained serious injuries during the unrest. Security personnel reportedly remained deployed at several strategic locations in Kobakma following the incident. The Deputy Regent of Mamberamo Tengah Regency was expected to meet police officials on 6 May 2026 at the Kobakma Police Station to discuss de-escalation and prevent further violence.

The Morning Star is a symbol of cultural identity for indigenous Papuans. Article 2 of the Papuan Special Autonomy Law (UU Otsus) acknowledges the use of a regional emblem as a symbol of cultural identity if the symbol is not used to compromise the sovereignty of Indonesia. However Indonesian authorities continue criminalising the use of the Morning Star on clothing and accessories. The Papuan independence movement promotes the Morning Star Flag as their National Flag.

Human rights analysis

The incident raises serious concerns regarding the necessity, legality and proportionality of the use of force by law enforcement officials. Even if authorities considered the display of the Morning Star flags unlawful under Indonesian law, the use of firearms against students and civilians requires strict scrutiny. Under international human rights standards, firearms may only be used when strictly unavoidable to protect life.

The incident also raises concerns regarding Indonesia’s obligations under the United Nations Human Rights Committee interpretation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), to which Indonesia is a State Party. The reported use of live ammunition against students and civilians during a public procession may constitute an interference with the rights to life, peaceful assembly and freedom of expression protected under Articles 6, 19 and 21 ICCPR. Even where authorities consider symbols such as the Morning Star flag to be politically sensitive or unlawful under domestic legislation, restrictions on expression and assembly must remain lawful, necessary and proportionate. Under Article 6 ICCPR, law enforcement officials have a heightened duty to protect life and must minimise harm during public order operations. The deployment of firearms in response to a student procession appears difficult to reconcile with the principle that lethal or potentially lethal force may only be used as a measure of last resort where strictly necessary to protect life from an imminent threat.

Furthermore, the reported shooting of minors and young civilians may amount to arbitrary deprivation of life or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment if excessive force was used. Indonesia is therefore under an obligation to conduct a prompt, effective, independent and impartial investigation capable of identifying those responsible and ensuring accountability and reparations for the victims.

Table of persons injured by bullets in Kobakma Town on 5 May 2026