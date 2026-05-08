SIM Academy Highlights Upskilling Pathways for People-Oriented Learners

Post

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 May 2026 – SIM Academy has opined on the importance of aligning professional development choices with individual learning preferences, particularly for individuals who tend to excel in interactive and collaborative environments. Learners who are inclined towards discussion, coaching, and group-based activities may see additional benefit from training approaches that incorporate real-world application and interpersonal skill development. Such alignment may support greater confidence and more effective application of skills in workplace settings.

SIM Academy’s professional development portfolio includes short courses across areas such as communication, collaboration, and facilitation, reflecting a focus on workplace-relevant skill development.

Supporting Communication Skills Development

Communication remains a key required competency across industries. Programmes in this area focus on helping participants convey messages clearly, adapt communication styles for different audiences, and manage workplace interactions effectively. The ability to speak with confidence, clarity, and impact plays a vital role in achieving meaningful outcomes.

Short professional programmes, such as Effective Communication and Advanced Negotiations, are designed to equip participants with essential skill and provide structured guidance to help them develop purposeful and confident communication skills.

Strengthening Collaboration in the Workplace

Collaboration plays an important role in team effectiveness and organisational performance. Programmes in this area focus on enabling individuals to work effectively in teams, whether in physical or virtual environments. The one-day Collaboration (Intermediate) course covers areas such as team goal-setting, communication, conflict management, coaching, and mentoring. It is intended for supervisors, executives, and managers seeking to strengthen team dynamics and address workplace challenges collaboratively.

Developing Facilitation Capabilities

Facilitation skills are increasingly relevant in guiding discussions and enabling participation in group settings. Programmes in this area are intended for professionals who lead meetings, workshops, or collaborative initiatives. Courses such as The Art and Science of Facilitation introduce practical techniques for managing group interactions, encouraging participation, and supporting productive discussions in workplace settings.

Aligning Learning with Professional Needs

SIM Academy advises professionals to identify the work situations in which they are most effective and select courses that align with their learning preferences and professional development goals. Courses are offered in various formats, including instructor-led sessions, and selected programmes may be eligible for SkillsFuture funding and SkillsFuture Credit.

References

https://www.sim.edu.sg/

Hashtag: #SIMAcademy #SIMA

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