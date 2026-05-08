Needle exchange service to strengthen prevention

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Source: New Zealand Government

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey today attended the official opening of the South Island Needle Exchange Programme, marking an important step in strengthening early intervention and prevention of substance-related harm.

“This Government is clear that drugs destroy lives and tear families apart. That’s why we have made investments across a range of areas that focus on preventing and reducing substance-related harm in the areas that matter most,” Mr Doocey says.

The Needle Exchange Programme is recognised as New Zealand’s first harm reduction initiative and one of the country’s most cost-effective public health interventions. For every dollar invested, around six dollars is saved in health care costs through the prevention of HIV and hepatitis C infections.

Mr Doocey says the programme has played an important role in reducing blood borne infections, with HIV transmission through injecting drug use now rare in New Zealand. The programme is being delivered by the Te Waipounamu Collective, a partnership with Ngā Kete Mātauranga Pounamu Trust, He Waka Tapu, Poutini Waiora, and Te Piki Oranga.

“Importantly, this service is about much more than equipment. It includes health information, overdose prevention support, and referral pathways into health and social services. So, people have access to support, no matter what stage of addiction they are in.

“Evidence is clear that needle exchange programmes do not increase drug use. Instead, they reduce harm, prevent the transmission of blood-borne infections, improve health outcomes, and support engagement with health services.

“This builds on the work already underway such as the first ever Action Plan to Prevent and Reduce Substance Harm. This included additional investment each year to prevent and reduce substance-related harm and strengthen the services that people rely on to combat the harm caused by addiction.

“We are strengthening early intervention and expanding access to support, including Screening and Brief Intervention Practitioners in seven hospitals to identify and support people experiencing substance-related harm.

“We are also establishing a community-based peer follow-up service for people leaving emergency departments after substance-related presentations, ensuring they receive ongoing support in the community.

“Progress is already being seen. The mental health and addiction workforce has grown by more than 11 percent since coming into office, and vacancy rates among drug and alcohol counsellors have dropped from more than 14 percent in September 2023 to 5.5 percent in September 2025.

“I look forward to continuing to see the positive outcomes that will come from this service for the South Island.”

MIL OSI