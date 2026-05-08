Critical flood resilience work begins in Southland

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Source: New Zealand Government

Work on one of the largest flood resilience investments by the Regional Infrastructure Fund is underway in Mataura, Southland, with Associate Regional Development Minister Mark Patterson on site today to mark the occasion.

“The Mataura River flood resilience infrastructure upgrade is about safeguarding the long‑term prosperity of the region. That’s why the Government is backing this critical project with a $10.8 million loan from the Regional Infrastructure Fund,” Mr Patterson says.

“The works here will strengthen flood protection for neighbouring towns Mataura and Gore, both of which are on the banks of Mataura River. The river poses significant risks to these communities when heavy rain causes the river to rapidly rise.”

The project will increase flood protection for more than 7000 people, over 1500ha of productive land, and around $803m in capital assets including homes and businesses. It will also protect key local infrastructure including transport links and schools.

Environment Southland is co-funding $7.2m of the $18 million project.

“Southland is familiar with the devastating impacts that flooding can have, from the major events of 1984 to the widespread evacuations due to flooding in 2020. Those experiences reinforce why investing in resilience is so important,” Mr Patterson says.

The project works include building rock walls and new stopbanks, strengthening and extending existing stopbanks, and riverbed gravel works across Mataura River through both towns.

It is estimated the project will create up to 37 fulltime roles during construction.

Since the Regional Infrastructure Fund was launched, $18.5 million has been allocated to Southland to support five flood resilience projects:

Ōreti River Catchment Flood Protection Upgrade Project, $3 million

Aparima Catchment Flood Protection Scheme Upgrade, $300,000 (completed)

Te Anau Basin Catchment Flood Management Project, $300,000

Mataura River flood protection improvements (Gore and Mataura), $10.8 million

Invercargill and Ōreti flood resilience stopbank upgrades, $4.1 million

MIL OSI