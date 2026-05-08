Have you seen Awheo?

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Source: New Zealand Police

Police are asking for the public’s help finding Awheo, who has been reported missing from the Northcote area.

The 15-year-old was last seen at about 9.50am on Monday 13 April and was heading towards the Glenfield area.

He is described as about 188cm tall with curly light brown hair and blue eyes and was wearing a black hoodie and black Nike shoes with red detailing.

Police and Awheo’s family have concerns for his welfare and would like to find him as soon as possible.

If you have seen Awheo or have any information that might help us locate him, please call 105, quoting file number 260416/3163.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI