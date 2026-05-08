SH82 Bridge replacement delivered under budget

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Source: New Zealand Government

Completion of the first of two new highway bridges on State Highway 82 (SH82) in South Canterbury will make travel more reliable and efficient for all users, Associate Transport and South Island Minister James Meager says.

“The two-lane replacement for the original single lane Elephant Hill Stream Bridge on SH82 is now complete and in use after just three months of construction. The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) has delivered the first new bridge at pace, and under budget, coming in at a cost of $3 million from an original budget of $5.7 million,” Mr Meager says.

“I’m really pleased with the progress on site, and with the new Elephant Hill Stream Bridge complete, the replacement for the Waihao North River Bridge, only 12km away and also on SH82, is on track to be finished by the end of this year.

“Both of the bridges being replaced were built more than 100 years ago and their condition had reached a point where it is more cost effective to replace them than to continue to maintain them. The replacements are modern concrete structures and have no load restrictions, which will improve productivity for freight.

“SH82 is an important roading corridor that offers the only alternative route to SH1 for people travelling north and south of the Waitaki River. Without these bridges, motorists using State Highway 1 would face lengthy detours via the Mackenzie District.”

“This important inland route links South Canterbury with Otago, and the completion of this bridge increases local resilience,” Waitaki MP Miles Anderson says.

“Completing the project on schedule and below budget is an outstanding achievement by NZTA. It is yet another example of a bridge project delivered exceptionally well in the Waitaki Electorate.”

“The work to repair or upgrade nine priority bridges and culverts was given the green light in July 2024 as part of the 2024-27 National Land Transport Programme (NLTP). Since then, a further five priority locations have been added, and NZTA is progressing design, consenting, and contracting so work can start,” Mr Meager says.

“Fixing the basics of our roading network is a priority for this Government, and with many bridges across the country requiring speed and weight restrictions due to their age and condition, it is essential priority bridges are replaced when funding is available with more modern and resilient structures.

“Our state highways are critical routes for freight and tourism and serve as important lifelines for communities around New Zealand. We expect our state highway bridges to be well maintained and properly managed, which is why this replacement and maintenance work is so important.”

MIL OSI