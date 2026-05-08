Sir David Attenborough’s connections to New Zealand

Source: Radio New Zealand
Sir David Attenborough’s favourite bird is the New Zealand kākāpō.
That’s how Department of Conservation’s (DoC) Kākāpō Recovery Programme operations manager Deirdre Vercoe came into contact with the legendary British naturalist, who turns 100 today.
“In 2016 we just had a kākāpō breeding season and it was really significant at the time. It was a record breaker. We had 33 chicks hatched and fledged and the population grew to 160.
“So, off the back of that, we wrote to Sir David to tell him the news and we also wanted to share with him the fact that our team had decided to name one of that year’s chicks in his honour.”
This video is hosted on Youtube.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand