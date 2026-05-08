Public appeal for Auckland teenager missing for almost a month

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Source: Radio New Zealand

NZ POLICE / SUPPLIED

Police are askng for help from the public in finding an Auckland teenager who has been missing for almost a month.

Awheo, 15, was last seen shortly before 10am on Monday, 13 April in the Northcote area heading towards Glenfield.

He was described by police as being 188cm tall with curly light brown hair and blue eyes and was wearing a black hoodie and black Nike shoes with red detailing.

A police spokesperson said police and Awheo’s family were concerned for his welfare and wanted to find him as soon as possible.

Anyone who had seen Awheo or had any information that could help find him, should call police on 105, quoting file number 260416/3163.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand