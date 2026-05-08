Police presence boosted, as drunken teens trouble Nelson after charity closure

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Police say alcohol is fuelling a rise in bad behaviour by rowdy teenagers in Nelson and they’ve increased patrols over the weekends to deal with the problem.

Police officers are worried the behaviour will lead to violence and the problem has co-incided with the closure of a Nelson charitable trust that helps kids stay out of trouble.

Nelson Senior Sergeant Byron Reid said police noticed the increase in youth on the streets about a month ago, between the hours of 8pm-4am, and that often, they were drunk.

“Generally, the age is around 13-18 and they are not in big packs,” he said. “They are individuals, or they might be in groups of three to four or more.

“We are talking about 20-odd children in regular contact with police or regularly in the CBD during those hours over the weekend.

He said seeing young teens on the street late at night, intoxicated, was worrying.

Reid said violence often occurred when people were overly intoxicated.

“It’s always a concern, when you’ve got youth around alcohol. You might not have intended to go out at night to make bad decisions, but once the alcohol comes on board, bad decisions can be made.

“We just don’t want any of our local community injured or affected by this.”

He said police had identified some of the young people’s famililes and they were working with them to prevent them being out on the streets late at night.

“Our rangatahi, we want to make sure they’re safe and not put in situations that can cause them harm.”

He said police weren’t sure how the youth were getting alcohol and they had conducted an investigation in Nelson, which found bottle shops and supermarkets selling alcohol to minors on four occasions. They had been referred to the Alcohol Regulatory & Licensing Authority.

Closure of youth-focused service

Whanake Youth co-founder Lee-ann O’Brien said the health and wellbeing service was started to provide holistic support for vulnerable and marginalised young people into adulthood.

The charitable trust closed last month after nine years, because of financial difficulties.

It had a drop-in space called ‘The Lounge’ for 12-24 year olds, behind the Stoke Memorial Hall, and offered employment opportunities through SYP Cafe, along with school-based services and community programmes.

O’Brien said she worried about where the young people who used the service and spent time at The Lounge would go.

“They said, ‘We come here, because it’s safe… we come here, because it’s fun to do… we come here, because I can’t go home or can’t go to my friend’s place’.

“For me, the concern is, if they’re not here, then where are they and what are they doing?”

O’Brien said lots of services supported young people, but didn’t focus on them and Whanake Youth’s aim was to take into account whatever a young person needed, working alongside family and education providers, including those who had been excluded from mainstream education.

“There is no other service that looks at that bigger picture, with that particular young person in mind and follows their journey.”

RNZ/Samantha Gee.

She said she had noticed an increase in 10-12-year-olds causing trouble a couple of years ago and the reasons for the behaviour were not clear, but post-pandemic, some young people struggled with resilience.

“We’d seen some young people consuming alcohol, which we hadn’t seen for a really long time, and presenting drunk during the daytime and leaving school to steal stuff.”

She said school and home were places of connection for youth, but they didn’t necessarily feel that, so it was important they felt they had somewhere they belonged.

“I worry, particularly for the young people that we would work with, who seem to have gaps in that ability to feel connected.

“I worry that some of their decision-making may not be so good – what young person makes a good decision anyway? – but then who picks that up and awhis [embraces] them along in that journey?

“How do we restore that relationship with that person? How do we do differently next time?”

O’Brien said she was having conversations with Nelson Bays Primary Health, after the closure of Whanake Youth, to ensure there wasn’t a long break between services.

“We weren’t the whole jigsaw, but we were part of it, and now it won’t be a complete picture.”

‘Nip it in the bud’

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith said he was pleased police were increasing patrols, given the problems, but said that parents needed to do their bit too.

“I’m not sure what has led to the increasing numbers of these quite young youth congregating in our central city at the early hours of the morning,” he said. “What I do know is I’ve had multiple reports of it.”

Smith said he had heard from hospitality business-owners, who were used to dealing with 16 and 17-year-olds trying to get into bars and nightclubs, but that they were now seeing 13 and 14-year-olds trying to get in.

He said teen drinking was problematic and he was worried someone would get hurt.

LDR / Max Frethey

“That’s where we need to nip it in the bud to make sure that we’ve got age-appropriate curfews for our young people and asking our parents, particularly of those 13, 14, 15-year-olds, to work with police, so that we’re not going to end up with a young person being injured or harmed in our CBD.”

Smith said the closure of Whanake Youth was disappointing, but there was plenty of effort through sports clubs, theatre, music, cadets and other community organisations to support young people, and he was open-minded on whether more could be done.

“If there is more that we can do so that our city is providing the opportunities for our young people to be able to enjoy themselves and be able to develop without this high risk behaviour that’s occurring in our CBD, we do need to think about that.

“It’s just making sure that those social services work. I haven’t heard they’re not, I want to give the police the community support.

“If we find that there are gaps, then we need to see how we fill those.”

Police said the increased police presence in Nelson’s CBD would continue for as long as it was needed.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand