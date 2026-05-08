Live: Super Rugby Pacific – Queensland Reds v Chiefs

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Chiefs are away to Australia’s best-placed Super Rugby side, the Reds, at Suncorp Stadium in Queensland.

Issac Hutchison gets another chance at fullback for the Chiefs, with Kyle Brown and Kyren Taumoefolau making for a young and exciting backline.

However, the Waikato side are down a bit of firepower, with All Blacks Samipeni Finau, Emoni Narawa and Leroy Carter not travelling to Brisbane.

Kickoff is at 9.35pm

Chiefs: 1. Ollie Norris 2. Tyrone Thompson 3. George Dyer 4. Josh Lord 5. Tupou Vaa’i 6. Simon Parker 7. Luke Jacobson (c) 8. Wallace Sititi 9. Xavier Roe 10. Damian McKenzie 11. Liam Coombes-Fabling 12. Quinn Tupaea 13. Kyle Brown 14. Kyren Taumoefolau 15. Isaac Hutchinson.

Bench: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Jared Proffit, Reuben O’Neill, Fiti Sa, Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Cortez Ratima, Josh Jacomb, Lalakai Foketi.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand