Two arrested, charged with assault of Papakura security guard

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

Police have arrested two suspects after an alleged assault on a Papakura supermarket security guard in April.

The guard tried to intervene during a shoplifting at the Averill Street store on 24 April.

“Two offenders allegedly subjected the guard to an assault which required him to be taken to Middlemore Hospital for treatment,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Nelson from Counties Manukau South CIB.

This week, detectives executed search warrants, arresting a 17-year-old female and a 15-year-old male, who have since appeared in court.

Both have been charged with aggravated robbery in the Papakura District and Youth Courts.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nelson said two other young people were referred to Youth Aid.

“No-one should be subjected to violence or be assaulted in their place of work,” she said.

“We will continue to hold those offenders engaging in retail crime and violent offending to account.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand