New High Court Associate Judge appointed

Post

Source: New Zealand Government

Attorney-General Chris Bishop today announced the appointment of Nischal Hasmukhlal (Nick) Malarao as an Associate Judge of the High Court.

Associate Judge Malarao graduated from the University of Auckland in 1999 with a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Commerce and began his career at Chapman Tripp.

In 2000 he joined the Auckland Crown Solicitor’s Office, Meredith Connell, and in 2002 to 2003 Associate Judge Malarao was based in London, working in the litigation department of Lloyd’s of London.

He returned to Meredith Connell in 2003 and appeared in trial and appellate courts on civil and commercial matters and prosecuted criminal trials. He was appointed to the partnership in 2010 and subsequently a Senior Litigation Partner in the firm’s Commercial Litigation Division, leading a number of different teams. He also served as head of the firm’s Regulatory and Insolvency Practice Group and was a member of the firm’s Management Board.

In July 2024, Associate Judge Malarao moved to the independent bar practicing out of Richmond Chambers in Auckland, with expertise across civil, commercial, tax, and regulatory disputes. He specialises in company and insolvency law, particularly in the area of directors’ duties.

Associate Judge Malarao’s appointment will take effect on 8 June 2026 and he will sit in Auckland.

MIL OSI