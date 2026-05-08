Appointment of King’s Counsel

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Source: New Zealand Government

Attorney-General Hon Chris Bishop announced today that an appointment round for King’s Counsel will take place in 2026.

King’s Counsel are appointed by the Governor-General on the recommendation of the Attorney-General and with the concurrence of the Chief Justice. The Governor-General retains the discretion to appoint King’s Counsel in recognition of their extraordinary contributions to the law in fields other than advocacy.

“The Solicitor-General will consult with the New Zealand Law Society and the New Zealand Bar Association regarding the candidates. This is important input into final decisions that I recommend to the Governor-General. I value the input of the profession into these appointments,” Mr Bishop says.

The Guidelines (and an application form) are available at www.crownlaw.govt.nz and set out the criteria for appointment and other information about the appointment process.

Applications for appointment as King’s Counsel open on 25 May 2026. Applicants must use the application form which should be sent electronically to the Crown Law Office no later than 22 June 2026.

It is expected appointments will be made in October 2026.

MIL OSI