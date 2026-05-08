Health – New global asthma guidance, based on NZ research, will save children’s lives, prevent hospitalisations

Source: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation



Groundbreaking New Zealand research has helped drive a major global update to asthma care, with a new approach to managing children’s asthma expected to reduce attacks and save lives worldwide.

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ welcomes the update, released by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) on Wednesday, which marks a significant shift in how mild asthma is managed in children aged 6-11.

For the first time, it is advised that children should follow the same treatment approach as adults – a move that could substantially reduce asthma attacks.

The change is based in part on findings from the CARE study, run by the Medical Research Institute of New Zealand (MRINZ) and led by Professor Richard Beasley (a member of the Foundation’s Respiratory Advisory Board). The study found that using a single 2-in-1 combination inhaler – containing both an anti-inflammatory and a reliever – reduced asthma attacks in children by an average of 45%, compared with the commonly used reliever-only inhaler.

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says the update is a major step forward.

“This is a significant and very welcome change that will improve the way asthma is managed for children both here in New Zealand and around the world.

“For too long, many children with mild asthma have relied on reliever-only inhalers that treat symptoms but not the underlying inflammation.

“This new approach addresses both – and that’s what will save lives and prevent hospitalisations.”

Foundation Medical Director Professor Bob Hancox says the New Zealand evidence behind the change is pivotal.

“The latest research shows that anti-inflammatory reliever (AIR) therapy works not only for adults and adolescents, but for children too, making treatment easier and more effective.

“The evidence means that we can start most children on the best treatment straight away, without the need to change inhalers as they grow older.”

Ms Harding says the update highlights New Zealand’s leadership in respiratory research.

“It’s fantastic to see New Zealand research driving global change.”

The Foundation, as New Zealand’s leading respiratory health body, is the country’s national NGO representative within GINA, advocating for Aotearoa on the global stage.