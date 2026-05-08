Fire and Emergency received calls for 19 incidents during today’s strike

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received calls for 19 incidents between midday and 1pm today, Friday 8 May, the thirty-first time the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) has taken strike action.

Of the 19 incidents, eight were in areas impacted by the strike.

Six were for alarm activations and one was for a medical event, which a volunteer crew responded to.

One was a small kitchen fire at a Wellington property. A District Commander was the first to arrive following reports of smoke coming from the building.

“Upon arrival the Commander safely gained access and assisted the occupant to safety, before volunteer crews arrived and extinguished the fire,” Deputy National Commander Ken Cooper says.

“We continue to call on the NZPFU to call off these strikes while we remain in discussions to progress negotiations.

“The NZPFU’s continued industrial action puts the community at risk.”

Ken Cooper reminds the public to be extra careful during periods of industrial action.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the dedication of the volunteers, Operational Commanders and notably our Communication Centre Managers who consistently support our front line,” Ken Cooper says.