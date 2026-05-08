Former Warriors player Jason Death in hospital in Sydney after bad fall

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

www.photosport.nz

A GoFundMe page has been launched for former Warriors NRL player Jason Death, following reports he’s suffered a serious fall.

According to a post on the website, Death has a long recovery ahead of him, after he fractured his skull which caused bleeding on the brain.

He is intensive care following surgery,

“Jason and his family are some of the kindest people around, and now it’s our turn to support them. Any donation, big or small, would be greatly appreciated,” the post said.

Death, 54, played 55 games for the Warriors between 1999 and 2001. He also played the for the Raiders, Cowboys and the Rabbitohs in his 14-year career.

Panthers coach, Ivan Cleary, who’s also a former Warriors coach, is Death’s brother-in-law.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand