White Ferns open tour of England with a win

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

The White Ferns have beaten an England development side by 18 runs at Chester-le-Street to open their tour of England.

After deciding to bat first in the 50-over game, New Zealand were bowled out for 200 in the 48th over.

New Zealand slipped to 49 for four when captain Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green were both dismissed for one.

However, 44 from Jess Kerr, 30 from Flora Devonshire and 22 from Izzy Sharp got the tourists through to a respectable score.

Left arm spinner Phoebe Brett took five wickets.

In reply, New Zealand were able to give most of their squad some game time with nine bowlers used.

Suzie Bates took three wickets and Rosemary Mair and Nensi Patel two each as the development side was dismissed for 182 in the 49th over.

New Zealand and England meet in three ODI and three T20 internationals starting at the same ground on Sunday.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand