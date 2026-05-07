Noah Berkeley is on a mission to be independent after an accident left him paralysed

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Source: Radio New Zealand

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A young man paralysed from the chest down in an accident earlier this year says he’s focusing on the positives and working hard to regain his independence, as he comes to grips with his new life.

Noah Berkeley, 16, hit a sand bank as he dove into a wave while swimming between the flags on Riversdale beach on January 2.

The accident damaged two cervical vertebrae, leaving him paralysed from the chest down.

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Noah’s drive for independence

After months in the Burwood Spinal Unit and transitional rehab facilities in Christchurch, Noah said he was dedicating himself to regaining as much independence as possible before he returned to his family home in Wellington’s Stokes Valley next month.

“I knew I was never going to walk again but I just wanted be as independent as I could. So that’s my drive – I wanted to just push myself to be independent as fast as I can. Obviously I still need lots of help but I’m getting closer and closer,” Noah said.

Following the accident, Noah was able to move his shoulders and wrists but struggled to use his hands.

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He said he had been working hard to rebuild strength in his arms and he’d elected to undergo further surgery to try to free up movement in his hands.

“It’s quite nerve-wracking. It’s not promised that you’re going to gain more [movement] but I think it’s in my best interest to take what they’ll offer. It sounds pretty hopeful,” Noah said.

Each day he worked on his recovery. On top of the physical therapy – Noah was also learning new skills to help him move forward once he made it home.

“I wake up. Take some meds. I have to do some cares and that takes a bit longer than it used to that’s for sure.

“Being in the TR [transitional rehab] programme now, I actually have more outings than gym stuff. A couple of times a week we’ll go out, it can be quite busy.

“Once a week I have to cook dinner for the rest of us in TR. We do meal planning on a certain day. We go grocery shopping. It’s really just preparing me for when I get home. It’s quite full on but it also means you don’t get bored,” Noah said.

Noah said he couldn’t wait to head home to be with his family and friends at the beginning of next month.

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“I think it’s going to be awesome. It’s not going to be the same obviously but I’m just excited to see my friends. I’d like to pop into school, see my teachers and everyone around school. Pop into basketball see everyone there,” he said.

During his time in Christchurch he’d had the chance to check out wheelchair rugby and he was looking to get into the sport as his strength grew.

“I spend a few nights a week going down to the Canterbury wheelchair rugby training. That’s something I’m really looking forward to.

“It’s such a cool community. I’ve met people from the Spinal Trust, they inspire me. They make me look at how positive they are,” Noah said.

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Hoping to share his mindset and inspire others

He said, in the future, he hoped to share his experience and perspective with other young people.

“I want to be able to talk to young people and tell them my story and my mindset. I want to motivate people and inspire people,” Noah said.

On the flip side he was realistic about some of the struggles he faced since his life had changed so dramatically.

“It sucks being 16 and knowing you’ll never walk again. Even just my hands. Life’s pretty hard when you don’t have working hands. No matter what surgeries I get they’ll never be perfect.

“The downs are really just thinking about your past. Thinking about what you could do and how in the future you’re not going to be the same no matter what you do,” Noah said.

Family, friends and community a source of strength

Within days of Noah’s accident, people in the Riversdale community united to raise over $62,000 in one night’s fund-raising.

“In Burwood at the time I watched the whole thing in a video call. It was just amazing seeing what everyone was doing and knowing it was for me. It was awesome,” Noah said.

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Noah said his parents, family and friends helped give him the strength to keep looking forward.

“My family, Dad. My little stepsister’s chosen to come down here for her birthday rather than have a birthday party. They’re all my ‘why’, you know, my friends… everyone that gathered around in Riversdale for me. They’re all my ‘why’. A hundred percent.

“I just want to say thank you.

“You sit up at night and you think about it. Everyone’s giving up their time. Dad’s given up his job for over half the year just to come help me. He’s there tucking me into bed. They mean the world to me. I wouldn’t be able to do anything that I’ve done without them,” he said.

Determined, stubborn and looking to the future

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Noah’s father, Stu Berkeley said he was blown away by the resilience Noah had found in the wake of the accident.

“To watch him be so determined, so stubborn – dare I say it – in everything that he does. It’s all about looking forward to the future. He does have his moments but 95% of the time – certainly in front of us – he’s super, super positive. All he wants to do is get better, get home and start the next phase of where we go from here. His resilience is just phenomenal,” Stu Berkeley said.

He said the family had a lot of work ahead of them to set Noah up when he arrived back at their home.

“Noah had his accident in the beginning of January. It was very clear right from the early days that he wouldn’t be walking again. He accepted that very quickly and that has fuelled his drive and determination to do what he’s been doing down here. It seems that things take a lot longer in real life in terms of preparing to get back home,” Berkeley said.

He said an assessment had shown modifying the family home to be accessible for Noah would not be possible.

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“The plan is to convert our garage into his own studio – with his own bedroom, lounge, kitchenette, bathroom and stuff – with the purpose that he can continue to grow his independence but also still be part of the house.

“We want him to be part of the house and part of our family – as he always will be – but also give him that space to be independent and learn what it’s like being back in the real world – for want of a better word – in his chair,” he said.

Shortly after RNZ spoke with the Berkeleys, the family was given approval for a temporary cabin to be put in place on their property to house Noah until the garage could be modified.

Stu Berkeley said he was hugely grateful the cabin had been approved but was awaiting confirmation of when and how the structure would be installed.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand