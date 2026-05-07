‘He’s a true Badminton horse’: Jonelle Price backs rising star for big stage

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Libby Law/Photosport

Equestrian Jonelle Price believes she has a horse that can be a contender at major three-day events for the next few years.

Price is one of six New Zealanders lining up for the Badminton Horse Trial in Gloucestershire this week.

Price, whose three five-star event wins include Badminton in 2018, lines up on Chilli’s Midnight Star.

“I am looking forward to Badminton. Chilli’s Midnight Star looks to be in good shape,” Price said.

“He is a horse I think a lot of. I think he is a true Badminton-Burghley horse for the next few years. He is working very well, so I am excited to see what we can do.”

Price and her 12-year-old horse have had just one five-star start, for ninth at Maryland last year.

Badminton is the richest eventing competition with almost $300,000 on offer.

2024 winner Caroline Powell is back with Greenacres Special Cavalier, along with six-time five-star event winner Tim Price on Falco, who finished sixth at the Paris Olympics.

Powell has both 13-year-old Greenacres Special Cavalier and 14-year-old High Time on the card. Both are five-star veterans, with three top six finishes for Cav and a top eight for High Time at Burghley.

“It’s been a different start to the season with me having a knee operation and things taking a bit more time to get back on the road, but the horses are both well so fingers crossed,” said Powell.

Also competing are Jesse Campbell with Colley Lafitte and Tayla Mason aboard Centennial.

Badminton 2026 has attracted 63 combinations from 12 countries including Olympic medallists, world and European champs, multiple five star winners and most of the top 20 ranked riders.

New Zealand has an impressive history with Badminton. As well as Powell and Price, previous winners including Andrew Nicholson and Nereo (2017), Jock Paget aboard Clifton Promise (2013), and Sir Mark Todd on NZB Land Vision (2011), Bertie Blunt (1996), Horton Point (1994) and Southern Comfort III (1980) are all etched on the winner’s trophy.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand