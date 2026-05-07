NZ announces sanctions on malicious Russian cyber actors, online platforms

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Source: New Zealand Government

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced a new round of sanctions targeting malicious cyber actors and others supporting Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.

Today’s sanctions package designates 20 individuals and entities. Among them are actors supporting the Kremlin’s hybrid warfare tactics, by enabling Russian cybercrime activity that supports the war, and the dissemination of anti-Ukraine propaganda aimed at legitimising Moscow’s illegal aggression.

“Those who mis-use online platforms to support Russia’s war against Ukraine will face real consequences, including sanctions,” Mr Peters says.

New Zealand is also introducing sanctions against an alternative payment provider whose service is used widely for the evasion of sanctions against Russia.

“We are targeting the payment infrastructure that has helped enable Russia’s war against Ukraine,” Mr Peters says.

The sanctions announced today also target those contributing to Russia’s military-industrial complex, and actors from the DPRK and Iran who are providing support to the Russian military.

Since the Russia Sanctions Act came into force in March 2022, New Zealand has imposed sanctions on more than 2000 individuals, entities, and vessels, alongside a range of trade measures. This is New Zealand’s 35th round of Russia sanctions.

More information about sanctions, travel bans, and export controls against Russia, as well as diplomatic, military and economic support to Ukraine, can be found on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade website here.

MIL OSI