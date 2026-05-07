Luxon missing in action as climate costs pile up

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Source: Green Party

The Green Party says today’s National Climate Change Risk Assessment from the Climate Change Commission confirms Luxon’s failure to act on climate is driving up the cost of living for New Zealanders.

“Luxon likes to talk about preparing New Zealand for a rainy day. The Commission is clear that he is refusing to invest in an umbrella,” says Green Party Co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick.

“This independent, expert assessment shows that Luxon’s climate adaptation ‘plans’ are mere window dressing.”

“The numbers are sobering: 97 per cent of government spending on natural hazards goes on responding to disasters, and only 3 per cent on building resilience.”

“Luxon’s Government has actively chosen to stay in react-and-recover mode, deciding at Cabinet in October last year to delay any meaningful investment in resilience, planning or cost-sharing until after the election.”

“The Commission is telling us that the choice is whether New Zealanders keep paying to clean up the same damage over and over again, or we put that money into building resilience now.”

“Luxon’s Government has chosen the first option. They have cut flood protection spending almost in half while climate disasters become more frequent and severe.”

“The Commission says the need for guidance on how communities will pay for climate adaptation is ‘urgent’. Yet, Climate Change Minister Simon Watts has confirmed cost-sharing decisions will not be made until the next term of Government.”

“New Zealanders are already facing more disruption from storms, rain, landslides, drought and sea-level rise. Every dollar we fail to invest in resilience now is a dollar communities pay back many times over when the next event hits.”

“New Zealanders deserve an honest Government that does the real work to fix the climate and cost-of-living crises,” says Swarbrick.

MIL OSI