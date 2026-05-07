Emirates restores 96 percent of its global network, but Auckland services still reduced

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Thierry Monasse

Dubai-based airline Emirates says it has restored 96 percent of its global network, although its Auckland service continues to operate at a reduced level.

The airline faced significant disruption as the United Arab Emirates came under attack by Iranian drones and missiles, leading to the closure of Dubai International Airport.

The airline said it was travelling at 75 percent of its pre-Iran war capacity.

Emirates was operating its Dubai-Auckland direct service four days a week, compared to daily flights before the war.

Its Dubai-Sydney-Christchurch service continues to operate daily.

Emirates was yet to say when it would increase its Auckland service back to pre-war levels, with the current schedule published to the end of May.

The airline said customers booked from April 2 would be allowed one free date change across all cabin classes, and could also hold a fare for 24 hours at no cost.

Prior to the war, Dubai International Airport was the second busiest in the world, carrying 95.2 million passengers in 2025.

However, passenger traffic had dropped significantly this year according to the government of Dubai media office.

The airport saw 18.6 million passengers in the first quarter, down nearly 21 percent from a year ago, and passenger traffic in March was 2.5 million, down almost 66 percent.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand