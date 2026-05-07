NZ Ambassador to Chair WTO General Council

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Source: New Zealand Government

Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay has welcomed the appointment of Ambassador Clare Kelly as Chair of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) General Council.

It is only the second time a New Zealander has chaired the General Council, which is the highest-level WTO decision-making body in Geneva.

“Ms Kelly brings deep trade and foreign policy expertise and experience to this job. Her appointment adds to New Zealand’s strong track record of contributing to an organisation that has well served our interests as a small, export driven economy,” Mr McClay says.

“As Chair of the General Council, Ms Kelly will focus on finding a way forward after the disappointing outcomes at the 14th Ministerial Conference of the WTO.

“She will be working hard to reach consensus on proposals to reform the WTO and to extend the WTO-wide prohibition on the imposition of tariffs on digital trade flows.”

Ms Kelly has served as New Zealand’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the WTO in Geneva since February 2022.

She previously served as Assistant Secretary of the Trade and Economic Group at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and as New Zealand’s Ambassador to Mexico.

Ms Kelly will serve in the position for one year. She takes over from Ambassador Saqer Abdullah Almoqbel of Saudi Arabia.

MIL OSI