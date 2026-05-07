Access changes at Wye Creek

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Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 07 May 2026 Source: Department of Conservation and Pioneer Energy

The primary purpose of the structures is worker access to the hydro scheme, south of Queenstown, however public usage has surged in recent years, with around 12,000 people crossing the dam and pipeline per year.

Because of the significant increase in public usage, Pioneer is closing the structures for general use while work is underway to understand what is required to provide a safe visitor experience.

Pioneer CEO Peter McClean says the popularity of the area has soared in the last 12 months following social media exposure.

“Our structures have not been designed for the volume of traffic they are now seeing. As a consequence, we have made a decision to close the track while we assess potential improvement options.”

The closure only impacts the Pioneer-owned structures; the dam, and pipeline walk to the helipad and South Branch waterfall. The DOC track from the car park to the hydro dam remains open, as is the track to the Lower Wye Creek basin and Remarkables Conservation Area beyond. A gate will be installed at the track junction, preventing access across the hydro dam. Signage will be in place at both the car park and track/dam junction.

DOC Operations Manager Whakatipu wai Māori David Butt says people may not be fully aware when they cross the dam at the track junction, they are leaving the DOC track.

“All structures beyond the junction are privately owned, and were never designed for public use. This means people may not be making an informed choice – they may presume the pipeline and other structures are subject to the same standards as DOC bridges and platforms which is not the case.” Any future decisions on the structures will be made by Pioneer Energy.

Contact

For media enquiries contact:

Lara Mathews

Brand and Marketing Lead

Pioneer Energy Group

Email: lara.mathews@pioneerenergy.co.nz

Email: media@doc.govt.nz

MIL OSI