Call for proposals to restore the historic Chateau Tongariro

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Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 19 March 2026 Source: Office of the Minister of Conservation

Located in the heart of Tongariro National Park, the Chateau has long been an iconic destination for visitors and an important part of the region’s identity.

“The Request for Proposals (RFP), opening on 19 March 2026, invites interested parties to put forward plans that recognise both the heritage significance of the Chateau and the cultural importance of Tongariro National Park.

“The Chateau is a landmark many New Zealanders have visited for holidays to school trips and international visitors experiencing Tongariro for the first time.”

Restoring the building will help ensure the area continues to attract visitors while supporting local businesses and tourism in the wider region.

“We are looking for proposals that balance commercial viability with conservation values, respect for tangata whenua aspirations, and the unique character of Tongariro National Park.”

The RFP process will help identify operators capable of restoring the building while ensuring it remains consistent with the values of one of New Zealand’s most important national parks.

Notes to editors:

The RFP will be open from 19 March to 21 April 2026.

A panel will assess all proposals submitted through the RFP process. Participation in the RFP does not guarantee a concession, and applicants will need to demonstrate they can meet the Department of Conservation’s concession requirements, including all statutory, environmental, and heritage obligations.

Contact

For media enquiries contact: Email: media@doc.govt.nz

MIL OSI