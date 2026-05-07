NRL: Luke Metcalf’s management seeking clarification of Warriors role – reports

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport

Reports Warriors half Luke Metcalf is seeking reassurance about his future role are being met with no comment from the club.

Metcalf, 27, was a key re-signing over the summer – extending his stay at Mt Smart through the 2028 season – but has struggled to crack the playing line-up since returning from a season-ending knee injury suffered last June.

Originally expected to miss the first two months of the campaign, he was a surprise inclusion at five-eighth for the Warriors’ round four fixture against Wests Tigers, before straining a hamstring the following week and sitting out another three games.

His appearances co-incided with the team’s only two losses so far this season.

In his absence, Tanah Boyd and Chanel Harris-Tavita have excelled, relegating Metcalf to the bench for last week’s win over Parramatta Eels.

Afterwards, coach Andrew Webster took the unusual step of endorsing the pair as his halves combination moving forward.

“I don’t normally select teams in the press conference after the game,” he said.

“They deserve to stay there, they’ve done a good job. We’re just picking the team on form.

“Luke’s done nothing wrong, he’s a good player and, if the opportunity comes, he’ll take it.

“Right now, this is the best thing for the team and those two deserve it.”

That statement of intent seems to have sounded alarm bells in the Metcalf camp, with his management reportedly seeking a meeting with the club.

One issue is Metcalf’s apparent preference for playing halfback, where Boyd has been one of the outstanding performers in the league in 2026.

Last season, Metcalf was converted to halfback to replace retired Warriors legend Shaun Johnson and led Dally M Medal standings, when voting went behind closed doors halfway through the competition.

Five weeks later, he tore knee ligaments and his Player of the Year aspirations ended.

Balanced against his obvious ability is Metcalf’s poor injury record.

Since joining the club in 2023, he has played just 36 of their 85 games, largely due to a variety of injuries. The Warriors are 23-13 with him in the line-up, but just 24-24-1 without him.

Webster has toyed with the idea of pairing Boyd and Metcalf, as he did against Tigers and Cronulla Sharks, but Metcalf reportedly sees his future in the No.7 jersey.

While this selection headache plays out in the context of the current season, it also has ongoing ramifications for the club.

While Metcalf has already re-signed, Boyd and Harris-Tavita are off contract this season, with the Warriors reportedly negotiating to extend the former and the latter already talking to other clubs for next season.

That suggests Webster is intent on persevering with the Boyd-Metcalf partnership long term.

The Warriors currently boast incredible depth in the halves, with veteran Te Maire Martin returning from a broken leg last week, Luke Hanson making his first-grade debut against Newcastle Knights in March and heir apparent Jett Cleary biding his time in reserve grade.

Also due to make his club debut, probably in reserves, is new signing Jye Linnane, who has also been rehabbing a knee injury.

Meanwhile, veteran centre Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has joined the casualty ward, after damaging a shoulder late against the Eels. No timeline has been given for his return.

The Warriors currently sit second on the NRL table, two points behind Penrith Panthers and ahead of Sydney Roosters on points differential.

They are currently enjoying a bye week, but will return to action next week, when they face the champion Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium for ‘Magic Round’.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand