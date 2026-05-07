Dogged determination locates fleeing youths

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Source: New Zealand Police

A Police Tactical Dog Team was on the scent of fleeing youths last week, tracking them through Northland bush for over a kilometre.

Just after midnight on 2 May, Police received reports of a group attempting to steal vehicles in Kerikeri and Whangārei.

Northland District Prevention Manager, Inspector Dean Robinson, says the youths were allegedly travelling across the region in a stolen Toyota Aqua while targeting other vehicles.

“A short time after receiving these reports, a vehicle of interest was observed in Whangārei, and officers signalled for it to stop.

“The driver ignored instructions and began driving dangerously to avoid Police,” he says.

Due to the manner of driving, Police have not pursued the vehicle.

The vehicle was soon sighted travelling north on Mangakahia Road.

“Spikes were successfully deployed on State Highway 15 near Kaikohe, causing the vehicle to significantly slow,” Inspector Robinson says.

As the vehicle was safely brought to a stop, the five occupants fled.

One male was promptly apprehended, while the other four fled into nearby bush and the Tactical Dog Team (TDT) was deployed to locate them.

“The TDT began tracking the other suspects and identified two males 200 metres from the vehicle.

“Both were located by Delta and arrested,” Inspector Robinson says.

With three of the five in custody, the TDT was redeployed to find the two outstanding occupants.

“The suspects were tracked for 1.3 kilometres, across challenging terrain and over river crossings, before they were located in a farm paddock.

“The pair attempted to flee but were arrested,” Inspector Robinson says.

Senior Sergeant Christian Stainton, Tactical Operations Coordinator, credits this result as a coordinated response between the Tactical Dog Team, Northland Police, and Northern Emergency Communications and Dispatch.

“These five offenders have been actively offending across the Northland district, and if not safely arrested, they would have undoubtedly continued to offend.”

Five males aged 13-17 have been referred to Youth Aid.

ENDS

Frankie Le Roy/NZ Police

MIL OSI