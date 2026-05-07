Landmark Conservation Reform Bill will boost economy and protect nature

Post

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 07 May 2026 Source: Office of the Minister of Conservation

The Government has lodged the Conservation Amendment Bill to modernise how conservation land is managed, support economic growth, and improve environmental outcomes.

“This is the most significant reform of conservation legislation in nearly 40 years.

“Tourism on conservation land generates around $5.3 billion a year and supports jobs across the country. More than 1,600 businesses operate on or around conservation land, contributing to regional economies and local livelihoods.

“But the system has not kept pace. The Conservation Act is nearly 40 years old, and outdated rules and slow processes have created unnecessary cost and delay.

“These changes mean less red tape, faster approvals, and more investment into biodiversity, tracks, huts, and visitor infrastructure.”

The reforms will make it faster and easier to get concessions by removing unnecessary rules and lodged exempt and pre-approved activities. Up to 30 to 40 percent of applications will no longer require individual processing.

A new National Conservation Policy Statement will replace overlapping plans, providing clear national direction and greater consistency.

The Bill will:

support economic growth and regional jobs on conservation land

cut red tape and speed up decision-making

reinvest revenue directly into conservation and visitor infrastructure

provide clearer, more consistent processes for applying Treaty obligations

“New Zealanders shouldn’t have to choose between protecting nature and growing the economy, this Bill delivers both.

“It supports jobs, improves visitor experiences, and protects the places New Zealanders value.”

The Bill will also enable international visitor access charges at a small number of highly visited sites.

“Just like when Kiwis travel overseas and pay to access national parks and visitor sites, these changes will allow a suitable contribution from international visitors using some of New Zealand’s most iconic conservation locations.

“This is expected to raise around $60 million a year, which will be reinvested back into conservation, biodiversity protection, heritage sites, tracks, huts, and visitor infrastructure. New Zealanders will continue to have free access.”

All activities will continue to be subject to clear statutory safeguards.

The Bill will now progress through the legislative process, including select committee, where New Zealanders will have the opportunity to provide feedback.

MIL OSI