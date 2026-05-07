Canterbury’s Ryans Road Fast-tracked

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Source: New Zealand Government

The Ryans Road Industrial Development in Christchurch, that will enable 126 industrial lots has been consented through Fast-track, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop says.

Carter Group Limited lodged its application in April 2025 for the Ryans Road Development.

Approval has taken around nine months following the commencement of the expert panel, including approximately four months of suspension.

This is the 21st project to be approved under the fast-track approvals process, and the second industrial land project approved.

“Ryans Road covers 57.6 hectares at 104 Ryans Road, Harewood, near Christchurch International Airport. It would enable the development of an industrial subdivision of 126 freehold industrial lots along with supporting infrastructure such as roads, water servicing utilities and landscaping”, Mr Bishop says.

“The development is expected to support 755 construction sector full-time equivalent jobs (across the build periods), injecting approximately $259m of GDP into the Christchurch economy.

“The project is intended to help address demand for industrial land in Canterbury -particularly for businesses that benefit from proximity to the airport, such as logistics, warehousing and light manufacturing.

“The Ryans Road development is another example of bringing forward well-located industrial land that can support growth and productivity in our cities.”

Notes to editor

For more information about the project: Ryans Road Industrial Development

Fast-track by the numbers:

• 21 projects approved by expert panels.

• 18 projects with expert panels appointed.

• 44projects currently progressing through the Fast-track process. 27active substantive and 17 referral applications.

• 47projects have been referred to Fast-track by the Minister for Infrastructure.

• 149 projects are listed in Schedule 2 of the Fast-track Approvals Act, meaning they can apply for Fast-track approval.

• On average, it has taken 119 working days for decisions on substantive applications from when officials determine an application is complete and in-scope.

Fast-track projects approved by expert panels:

• Arataki [Housing/Land]

• Ashbourne [Housing/Land]

• Ayrburn Screen Hub [Infrastructure]

• Green Steel [Infrastructure]

• Homestead Bay [Housing/Land]

• Bledisloe North Wharf and Fergusson North Berth Extension [Infrastructure]

• Drury Metropolitan Centre – Consolidated Stages 1 and 2 [Housing/Land]

• Drury Quarry Expansion – Sutton Block [Mining/Quarrying]

• Kings Quarry Expansion – Stages 2 and 3 [Mining/Quarrying]

• Maitahi Village [Housing/Land]

• Milldale – Stages 4C and 10 to 13 [Housing/Land]

• Pound Road [Housing/Land]

• Rangitoopuni [Housing/Land]

• Ryans Road [Housing/Land]

• Southland Wind Farm Project [Infrastructure]

• Sunfield [Housing/Land]

• Tekapo Power Scheme – Applications for Replacement Resource Consents [Renewable energy]

• Takitimu North Link – Stage 2 [Infrastructure]

• Waihi North [Mining/Quarrying]

• Waitaha Hydro [Renewable energy]

• Waitākere District Court – New Courthouse Project [Infrastructure]

Expert panels have been appointed for:

• Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project

• Bream Bay Sand Extraction Project

• Central and Southern Block Mining Project

• Delmore

• Downtown Carpark Site Development

• Foxton Solar Farm

• Haldon Solar Farm

• Hananui Aquaculture Project

• Kaimai Hydro-Electric Power Scheme

• Lake Pūkaki Hydro Storage and Dam Resilience Works

• Mahinerangi Wind Farm

• Mt Iron Junction

• Northwest Rapid Transit

• State Highway 1 North Canterbury – Woodend Bypass Project (Belfast to Pegasus)

• Stella Passage Development

• The Point Mission Bay

• The Point Solar Farm

• Wellington International Airport Southern Seawall Renewal

MIL OSI