Solar panel installation to be done at lightspeed

Post

Source: New Zealand Government

Installation of solar panels takes months; we are conducting a Sector Review into the installation of residential and small to medium scale solar, with the aim of making installation in New Zealand the simplest in the developed world, Regulation Minister David Seymour says.

“Kiwis need access to reliable and affordable energy. This review will make solar an easy option in New Zealand,” Mr Seymour says.

“Most New Zealand households could save more than $1,000 a year on power by using solar panels. At an estimated cost of between $8,500 to $11,500 for a small-to-medium system, they pay for themselves after about 10 years. But in New Zealand only around 3-4 percent of New Zealand households currently have solar.

“Solar installation in New Zealand is a red tape nightmare. Just getting it approved can take months. In parts of Australia, approval of similar low risk solar can be done in just 24 hours. More than 30 percent of households in Australia utilise solar power.

“In Victoria, Australia there is one layer of signoff for small-scale solar installation. The whole solar installation process is managed and carried out by the chosen installer. Standard installations are inspected by a licensed electricity inspector without a site visit. Photos clearly show compliance. A site visit is only carried out in person if something unusual or non‑compliant is identified in the photos.

“In New Zealand there are up to eight layers of sign-off before small small-scale solar systems can be switched on. This requires up to five separate site visits, from four separate entities. For example, during installation the installer often cannot turn off or reconnect the fuse, update the meter, or carry out the required independent electrical inspection. These tasks must be done by other entities, requiring additional site visits.

“The Ministry for Regulation listens to people’s regulatory problems, then fixes them. People voiced issues with solar installation rules through the Red Tape Tipline. Now the Ministry is going to fix them.

“Common sense says that if something is low risk, the rules should reflect that. Every unnecessary requirement pushes up costs and puts people off doing sensible things like generating their own power.”

Analysis by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority shows that most New Zealand households could save more than $1,000 a year on their power bills by installing solar panels.

Analysis by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority shows Kiwi’s could expect to spend about $8,500 to $11,500 for a small-to-medium system.

MIL OSI