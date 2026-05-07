Frigate project progress key for maritime security

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Source: New Zealand Government

The Government is progressing work to replace the Royal New Zealand Navy’s aging frigates as part of broader efforts to strengthen New Zealand’s Defence capability, Defence Minister Chris Penk has announced.

“As a remote island nation, maritime security underpins New Zealand’s economic prosperity. Our safety, international connectivity and the vast majority of our trade is dependent on the sea,” Mr Penk says.



“The New Zealand Defence Force has significant responsibilities in promoting and protecting these interests through a wide range of tasks, including monitoring activity in our waters, undertaking combat, patrol and interception operations, transporting people and equipment by sea, and supporting search and rescue efforts.

“These activities rely on a resilient Navy, yet most ships in the current fleet are expected to reach the end of their design life by the mid-2030s, including the Anzac-class frigates. Without replacement, this would have a significant impact on New Zealand’s ability to protect its maritime interests in the Pacific and beyond.

“The Government is addressing this by progressing a Maritime Fleet Renewal programme as part of the Defence Capability Plan, which will assess options for delivering a modern and combat capable fleet.

“It is expected the future fleet will support a broad range of functions, including maritime combat, patrol and security, sealift, hydrography and diving operations, assistance to other government agencies, and support for humanitarian and disaster response.”

Defence has begun discussions with the Royal Australian Navy and the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy to inform the next stage for potential frigate replacement and ongoing service arrangements.

“Our decision to prioritise discussions with our partners and focus on considering the Japanese Mogami-class frigate selected by Australia and the UK’s Type 31 frigates to inform the business case reflects our need to be interoperable and leverage efficiencies,” Mr Penk says.

“Further, we are looking at mature combat capable vessel programmes which are at a stage that allows adequate analysis against New Zealand requirements. A final decision has not yet been made, and advice is expected to be provided to Cabinet before the end of 2027.

“In the interim, we are continuing to ensure the current frigates remain operational. We know this will be a significant decision for New Zealand and we are determined to work with our partners, focus on what is in our best interests and get it right.

“By planning for the replacement of our frigates and other naval vessels’ capability, this Government is ensuring our Defence Force personnel are equipped with the modern, combat capable assets they need to protect New Zealand’s interests, support our partners, and respond effectively to challenges at sea.”

Notes to editors:

New Zealand’s primary maritime combat capability is currently delivered through the two Anzac-class frigates, HMNZS Te Kaha and HMNZS Te Mana, commissioned in 1997 and 1999 respectively.

As outlined in the 2025 Defence Capability Plan, replacement of New Zealand’s Anzac frigates is an indicative investment for 2029-2039.

Selection of combat capabilities within the future fleet will be determined through the usual business case process.

MIL OSI