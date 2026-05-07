Senior doctors vote to accept settlement

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Source: New Zealand Government

Health Minister Simeon Brown has welcomed the ratification of a new collective agreement for members of Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS), who represent Senior Medical Officers.

“I am pleased for the approximately 5,500 senior doctors who will benefit from this agreement. Senior doctors play a critical role in our healthcare system, and I want to thank them for the care they provide to patients every day,” Mr Brown says.

“Senior doctors are instrumental in delivering on the Government’s health targets. I appreciate the dedication and professionalism they bring to their work, and their ongoing commitment to putting patients at the centre of everything they do.”

This ratification follows the recent approval of collective agreements for APEX pharmacy members, APEX psychologists, PSA Allied Public Health, Scientific and Technical members, APEX dietitians, PSA Public and Mental Health Nurses, and STONZ Resident Medical Officers.

“I want to acknowledge ASMS and Health New Zealand for their constructive engagement in reaching this agreement, which provides certainty for senior doctors and helps ensure New Zealanders continue to receive the care they need.”

MIL OSI