Current vacancies at OPC

Source: Privacy Commissioner
Kia hiwa rā, kia hiwa rā
Kia hiwa rā ki tēnei tuku
Kia hiwa rā ki tērā tuku
Kia tū, kia oho,
kia mataara!
Privacy is precious – help protect it
The Office of the Privacy Commissioner is Aotearoa New Zealand’s privacy regulator, protecting the taonga that is personal information. Our mahi addresses systemic and population-scale privacy issues, increases good privacy practice, and champions the privacy rights of all New Zealanders. We work in partnership with Māori to take a te ao Māori perspective on privacy, engaging and empowering people and communities who are more vulnerable to serious privacy harm.
Assistant Compliance Officer
- High impact work programme
- Professional challenge and growth
- Inclusive work culture
- Indicative base salary range $58,000 – $80,000 pa
- Read the job description (opens to PDF, 190KB)
- Apply on Seek
Ko tā mātou mahi – The role
This is an early career professional role with great development and progression opportunities.
Our team is on the frontline spearheading OPC’s regulatory response both at an agency and at system-wide level. The work is complex and challenging, with no two cases the same.
You will be assessing and responding to privacy breach notifications, providing advice and support to agencies on how to manage and respond to privacy breaches and supporting investigations and our audit and assurance workstreams.
Indicative base salary range is $58,000 – $75,000, with actual pay based on relevant experience and qualifications.
Ngā pūmanawatanga ōu – What you bring
- Relevant tertiary qualification (preferred)
- Interest in working in a regulatory environment
- Enjoys navigating complexity and ambiguity
- Really solid written and verbal communication skills
- Effective time management, a methodical approach to work and great attention to detail
- Able to take and respond positively to feedback and coaching
- Privacy experience is not a pre-requisite but an interest in privacy is.
Te painga o te mahi tahi me mātou – what this role offers
- Engaging, interesting work
- Friendly and inclusive culture
- Three days paid Commissioner leave between Christmas and New Year
- Work-life balance with flexible working options
- 15 days sick leave per year and fifth week of annual leave after 3 year’s service
- At work support for learning te reo Māori and tikanga practices
We are committed to providing a workplace where people feel valued and respected. Diversity makes us stronger and we seek to attract and foster diversity of background, thought and experience.
Me pēhea te tono – how to apply
Applications must come through on Seek.
In addition to your CV, your application must be accompanied by a covering letter which sets out your suitability for this role specifically. We want to hear your voice, unmediated by AI.
Applications close 9am 27 May unless filled prior. Apply now if you are interested as we may interview and appoint prior to the closing date.
Contact us at vacancies@privacy.org.nz if you have any questions or want to chat about the role.
You must have the legal right to work in New Zealand to be considered.
Investigator | Kaihōpara
Investigation and Dispute Resolution Team
Ko te tūranga – the role
We have a fantastic opportunity for an Investigator to join our team.
Our Investigation and Dispute Resolution team is our front-line, investigating a wide range of complaints from individuals who allege an agency has interfered with their privacy.
You will likely have a law degree and/or relevant work experience and have a strong interest in case management and dispute resolution.
In this role you will investigate, resolve, and manage your own complaint files, and will be supported with mentoring from senior staff, working in a team which is mutually supportive and genuinely collaborative.
You will be comfortable dealing with cases of complexity and challenge requiring sound technical knowledge, advanced people skills and good judgement. There will be occasions where you will be responding to challenging issues, so resilience, strong communication (written & oral) and relationship skills are key to thriving in this role.
Ngā pūmanawatanga ōu – what you will bring
- An interest in the Privacy Act and other human rights legislation. Working knowledge of the Act would be an advantage, but not essential.
- A legal qualification and/or experience in interpreting and applying legislation.
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and in writing.
- Strong relationship management skills and the emotional intelligence to effectively deal with complex behaviours and people from all walks of life.
- An understanding of and ability to recognise and understand key Māori, disability, and other cultural and human rights concepts in a practical setting.
- Ability to manage competing priorities with a results-oriented approach.
Te painga o te mahi tahi me mātou – what this role offers
- Intellectually stimulating, working with compelling privacy issues and cases
- Inclusive, friendly work culture
- Three days paid Commissioner leave between Christmas and New Year
- 15 days sick leave per year and fifth week of annual leave after 3 years’ service
- Work-life balance with flexible working options
- At work support for learning te reo Māori and tikanga practices
- EAP and professional supervision.
Me pēhea te tono – how to apply
We are committed to providing an inclusive workplace where people feel valued and respected. Diversity makes us stronger and we seek to attract and foster diversity of background, thought and experience.
Applications will only be accepted on Seek. All applications are reviewed by a human.
In addition to your CV, include a covering letter clearly setting out your suitability for this role. Please do not use AI assistance for your application as we want to see your individual communication style and approach.
Applications close 27 May, unless filled prior. Apply now if you are interested as we may interview and appoint prior to the closing date.
For further information about this role email vacancies@privacy.org.nz
You must have the right to work in NZ to be considered for this role.