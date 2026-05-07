Current vacancies at OPC

Post

Source: Privacy Commissioner

Kia hiwa rā, kia hiwa rā

Kia hiwa rā ki tēnei tuku

Kia hiwa rā ki tērā tuku

Kia tū, kia oho,

kia mataara!

Privacy is precious – help protect it

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner is Aotearoa New Zealand’s privacy regulator, protecting the taonga that is personal information. Our mahi addresses systemic and population-scale privacy issues, increases good privacy practice, and champions the privacy rights of all New Zealanders. We work in partnership with Māori to take a te ao Māori perspective on privacy, engaging and empowering people and communities who are more vulnerable to serious privacy harm.

Assistant Compliance Officer

High impact work programme

Professional challenge and growth

Inclusive work culture

Indicative base salary range $58,000 – $80,000 pa

Read the job description (opens to PDF, 190KB)

Apply on Seek

Ko tā mātou mahi – The role

This is an early career professional role with great development and progression opportunities.

Our team is on the frontline spearheading OPC’s regulatory response both at an agency and at system-wide level. The work is complex and challenging, with no two cases the same.

You will be assessing and responding to privacy breach notifications, providing advice and support to agencies on how to manage and respond to privacy breaches and supporting investigations and our audit and assurance workstreams.

Indicative base salary range is $58,000 – $75,000, with actual pay based on relevant experience and qualifications.

Ngā pūmanawatanga ōu – What you bring

Relevant tertiary qualification (preferred)

Interest in working in a regulatory environment

Enjoys navigating complexity and ambiguity

Really solid written and verbal communication skills

Effective time management, a methodical approach to work and great attention to detail

Able to take and respond positively to feedback and coaching

Privacy experience is not a pre-requisite but an interest in privacy is.

Te painga o te mahi tahi me mātou – what this role offers

Engaging, interesting work

Friendly and inclusive culture

Three days paid Commissioner leave between Christmas and New Year

Work-life balance with flexible working options

15 days sick leave per year and fifth week of annual leave after 3 year’s service

At work support for learning te reo Māori and tikanga practices

We are committed to providing a workplace where people feel valued and respected. Diversity makes us stronger and we seek to attract and foster diversity of background, thought and experience.

Me pēhea te tono – how to apply

Applications must come through on Seek.

In addition to your CV, your application must be accompanied by a covering letter which sets out your suitability for this role specifically. We want to hear your voice, unmediated by AI.

Applications close 9am 27 May unless filled prior. Apply now if you are interested as we may interview and appoint prior to the closing date.

Contact us at vacancies@privacy.org.nz if you have any questions or want to chat about the role.

You must have the legal right to work in New Zealand to be considered.



Investigation and Dispute Resolution Team

Investigator | Kaihōpara Investigation and Dispute Resolution Team

Ko te tūranga – the role

We have a fantastic opportunity for an Investigator to join our team.

Our Investigation and Dispute Resolution team is our front-line, investigating a wide range of complaints from individuals who allege an agency has interfered with their privacy.

You will likely have a law degree and/or relevant work experience and have a strong interest in case management and dispute resolution.

In this role you will investigate, resolve, and manage your own complaint files, and will be supported with mentoring from senior staff, working in a team which is mutually supportive and genuinely collaborative.

You will be comfortable dealing with cases of complexity and challenge requiring sound technical knowledge, advanced people skills and good judgement. There will be occasions where you will be responding to challenging issues, so resilience, strong communication (written & oral) and relationship skills are key to thriving in this role.

Ngā pūmanawatanga ōu – what you will bring

An interest in the Privacy Act and other human rights legislation. Working knowledge of the Act would be an advantage, but not essential.

A legal qualification and/or experience in interpreting and applying legislation.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and in writing.

Strong relationship management skills and the emotional intelligence to effectively deal with complex behaviours and people from all walks of life.

An understanding of and ability to recognise and understand key Māori, disability, and other cultural and human rights concepts in a practical setting.

Ability to manage competing priorities with a results-oriented approach.

Te painga o te mahi tahi me mātou – what this role offers

Intellectually stimulating, working with compelling privacy issues and cases

Inclusive, friendly work culture

Three days paid Commissioner leave between Christmas and New Year

15 days sick leave per year and fifth week of annual leave after 3 years’ service

Work-life balance with flexible working options

At work support for learning te reo Māori and tikanga practices

EAP and professional supervision.

Me pēhea te tono – how to apply

We are committed to providing an inclusive workplace where people feel valued and respected. Diversity makes us stronger and we seek to attract and foster diversity of background, thought and experience.

Applications will only be accepted on Seek. All applications are reviewed by a human.

In addition to your CV, include a covering letter clearly setting out your suitability for this role. Please do not use AI assistance for your application as we want to see your individual communication style and approach.

Applications close 27 May, unless filled prior. Apply now if you are interested as we may interview and appoint prior to the closing date.

For further information about this role email vacancies@privacy.org.nz

You must have the right to work in NZ to be considered for this role.

MIL OSI